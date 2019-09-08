Advance Auto Parts (Call) (AAP) Holding Has Increased by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp; Hills Bank & Trust Company Cut Alliant (LNT) Holding by $545,153 as Valuation Rose

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Call) (AAP) by 192.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 60,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 92,500 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.78 million, up from 31,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $147.21. About 767,034 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 1.51 million shares traded or 31.91% up from the average. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY- PLANS TO HAVE INVESTED $1.8 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE RENEWABLE ENERGY BY END OF 2020; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Term Loan Increase of $310M Boosts Total Credit Facilities and Notes to Nearly $3B; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP-INCLUDING THE WIND PROJECT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $2 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE WIND ENERGY ACROSS IOWA & WISCONSIN BY END OF 2020; 06/04/2018 – InsInsider [Reg]: Alliant close to Crystal & Co acquisition; 10/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to deliver federal tax savings to customers; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT- EXPECTS WIND TO BE ABOUT ONE-THIRD OF ITS IOWA TOTAL CAPACITY BY END OF 2020; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT HOLDINGS INTERMEDIATE, OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 3.53% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.85 per share. LNT’s profit will be $208.58M for 14.85 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $50,009 activity.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 279 shares to 5,979 shares, valued at $7.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Global Upstream N (GUNR) by 17,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.