Advance Auto Parts (AAP) to pay $0.06 on Oct 4, 2019; Clearline Capital LP Has Increased Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding By $3.41 Million

Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) is expected to pay $0.06 on Oct 4, 2019. (NYSE:AAP) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Advance Auto Parts Inc’s current price of $141.89 translates into 0.04% yield. Advance Auto Parts Inc’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $141.89. About 1.23M shares traded or 3.64% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs

Clearline Capital Lp increased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 188.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clearline Capital Lp acquired 426,185 shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Clearline Capital Lp holds 652,648 shares with $5.67 million value, up from 226,463 last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $7.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 10.81M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48

Among 5 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Advance Auto Parts has $18500 highest and $11500 lowest target. $157.60’s average target is 11.07% above currents $141.89 stock price. Advance Auto Parts had 13 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 14. Citigroup maintained the shares of AAP in report on Monday, April 1 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold Advance Auto Parts, Inc. shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie holds 96,326 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 664 shares. Vident Advisory Lc has 0.07% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 7,938 shares. Hexavest Incorporated accumulated 2,803 shares. American Century Cos Incorporated has 1.45M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 10,883 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.04% or 6,100 shares. 329 are held by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Paloma Partners Management reported 8,108 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.02% or 509,067 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 24,749 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Chemical Financial Bank has invested 0.2% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 19,559 were reported by Qs Invsts. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp holds 0.14% or 5,667 shares in its portfolio.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company has market cap of $10.13 billion. The firm offers batteries and battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wired, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It has a 23.69 P/E ratio. It also offers AC chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, and wiper blades, as well as floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cohen Cap holds 431,137 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 111,000 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Envestnet Asset invested in 68,991 shares or 0% of the stock. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 18,293 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts And Lp owns 500,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp owns 1.05 million shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.06% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Davenport & Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 12,350 shares. Northern reported 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 1.50 million are held by Css Ltd Company Il. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc Inc holds 2,460 shares.