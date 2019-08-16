Advance Auto Parts (AAP) to pay $0.06 on Oct 4, 2019; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) is expected to pay $0.06 on Oct 4, 2019. (NYSE:AAP) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Advance Auto Parts Inc’s current price of $137.50 translates into 0.04% yield. Advance Auto Parts Inc’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 1.92M shares traded or 47.68% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP)

Among 2 analysts covering Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bio-Rad Laboratories has $350 highest and $34000 lowest target. $343.33’s average target is 7.58% above currents $319.13 stock price. Bio-Rad Laboratories had 6 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. See Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) latest ratings:

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company has market cap of $9.82 billion. The firm offers batteries and battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wired, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It has a 22.95 P/E ratio. It also offers AC chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, and wiper blades, as well as floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and supplies products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components for life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry, and other markets. The company has market cap of $9.56 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It has a 10.65 P/E ratio. The Life Science segment develops, makes, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

