Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stock Value Declined While Lionstone Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $2.45 Million; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Valuation Rose While Strategic Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Position

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 89.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 41,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 4,965 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 46,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $74.56. About 1.54 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 170,700 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.11M, down from 185,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $146.15. About 410,041 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18 million for 26.25 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 14,588 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Beacon Fincl Gru reported 4,564 shares. Veritable Lp stated it has 36,730 shares. Cadence Cap Limited Liability Company reported 38,219 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 724,000 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,953 shares. Cibc World Markets Corporation has invested 0.41% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Kistler reported 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Vermont-based fund reported 4,968 shares. Geode Llc holds 0.23% or 12.72M shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 466,407 were reported by Asset Mngmt One Company. South State Corp reported 0.25% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The Massachusetts-based Cohen Lawrence B has invested 0.17% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 42,130 shares to 590,820 shares, valued at $25.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 19,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Finance invested in 30 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 30,234 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Ajo LP accumulated 18,687 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Srs Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 1.09 million shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,185 shares. Verition Fund Limited accumulated 1,367 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.1% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 60,966 shares. Bb&T Limited Co stated it has 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 2,803 are owned by Hexavest. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 5,976 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aviance Capital Prns Lc holds 0.29% or 5,865 shares. 139,025 were reported by Fmr Limited Co. Raymond James Na has invested 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Ww Asset Management reported 0.04% stake.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $148.48M for 17.57 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

