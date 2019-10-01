Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stock Declined While British Columbia Investment Management Has Upped Holding by $1.46 Million; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreased Lennox Intl (LII) Stake by $1.60 Million as Stock Declined

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) by 47.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 9,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 29,478 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, up from 20,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $164.85. About 359,555 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 5,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 23,542 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.47M, down from 29,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $238.98. About 119,046 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 27/03/2018 – Reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox round out Kaya Fest Line-up; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII)

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 29,306 shares to 140,568 shares, valued at $29.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 66,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,923 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold LII shares while 116 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.78% less from 27.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Lc has 399,768 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Limited Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Llc owns 15,788 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.03% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Shell Asset Mngmt reported 2,668 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 102,881 shares. 9 were reported by Winch Advisory Serv Llc. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 8,126 shares. Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 101 shares. Sei Investments Com stated it has 27,663 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company accumulated 1,882 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Congress Asset Ma invested in 406,744 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 122 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0.02% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Principal Fin Grp Inc invested in 157,579 shares.

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, up 31.99% or $0.87 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.83 million for 16.64 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.01% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 50,610 were accumulated by Pdts Limited Liability Corp. Allen Invest Lc has invested 4.66% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Hap Trading Ltd holds 0.18% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 15,461 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Starboard Value LP holds 3.18 million shares or 14.89% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement reported 44,739 shares. Richmond Hill Invests Ltd Company has invested 9.42% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Advisory Serv Networks Lc holds 988 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 44,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De invested in 0.02% or 870,271 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada Incorporated owns 208 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp invested in 622,474 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Jane Street Gru holds 0% or 2,083 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 466,911 shares.