Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stake Upped by Smith Asset Management Group Lp; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding Lifted by Modera Wealth Management Llc

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 7.43 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 15,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 211,740 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.11 million, up from 196,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $147.43. About 873,419 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP): Should The Recent Earnings Drop Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 08/13: (DCPH) (ABDC) (AVYA) Higher; (CVET) (BE) (AAP) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Advance Auto Parts Announces Double Speed Perks Rewards Points Weekend and Chevy Camaro Sweepstakes – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,398 shares to 181,119 shares, valued at $33.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 23,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,256 shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Scopus Asset Mgmt LP has 1.5% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,556 shares. Advisory Network Limited Com accumulated 42 shares. Willis Investment Counsel reported 53,845 shares stake. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp has invested 0.03% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 152,530 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 63,379 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Eaton Vance has 0.04% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Brown Brothers Harriman And Co, a New York-based fund reported 300 shares. Moreover, Lionstone Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 13.31% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). The Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Wetherby Asset Inc has invested 0.03% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 158,900 shares. 27,635 were accumulated by Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 29,433 shares to 198,193 shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.