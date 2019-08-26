Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Shares Declined While River Road Asset Management Has Decreased by $643,450 Its Position; As Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Share Value Declined, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Cut Its Position

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 3,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 22,076 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 25,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $135.05. About 1.09M shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 28,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 2.83M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.92M, down from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 1.12 million shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 23/03/2018 – Manulife’s Frances Donald on a Trade War’s Impact on Business Confidence (Video); 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Manulife Financial Corp’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Debentures’ Interest at 3.317% Until 2023, and Thereafter at Rate of 0.78% Over 3-Month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate; 13/04/2018 – OTELLO CORPORATION ASA OTELLO.OL SAYS FILED A CLAIM WITH HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE IN ENGLAND AND WALES AGAINST MFC; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS C$0.64, EST. C$0.62; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS SAYS WILL TERMINATE OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 29, 2018; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO PHIL WITHERINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MANULIFE FINL CORP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – Manulife completes Subordinated Green Bond offering

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Cibc Markets holds 0.18% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 128,842 shares. Systematic Fin Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 1,701 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 66,200 are held by Quantitative Llc. Bankshares Of Hawaii holds 0.04% or 3,375 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 480,094 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.02% or 509,067 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 23,365 shares. Gulf Intll Bank & Trust (Uk) accumulated 16,828 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 336 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1,185 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). State Street reported 3.32M shares. Prudential holds 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 85,181 shares.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Fuel Services Corporatio (NYSE:INT) by 89,283 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $31.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc. Class C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 55,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB).

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methanex Corp. (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 208,833 shares to 620,608 shares, valued at $35.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

