Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Shareholder Srs Investment Management Has Lifted Stake by $40.32 Million; Litespeed Management Has Lowered Holding in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) as Stock Declined

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 124,951 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 23/04/2018 – Scripps appoints Danyelle S.T. Wright to the new role of chief diversity officer; 17/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Laff/; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Discovery’s Offer To Exchange Scripps Notes Is Credit Neutral; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps: GAMCO Has Put Forth Margin Targets That Are Vague and Baseless; 30/05/2018 – EW Scripps at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 24/05/2018 – EW Scripps Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 27/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT-GAMCO URGES E. W. SCRIPPS’ SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF GAMCO’S 3 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO BOARD OF E. W. SCRIPPS – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Buying Scripps Creates a Moat (Video); 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Anticipates Margin Improvement of 400 Basis Points Between 2018 and 2020; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 27.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 237,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.61 million, up from 851,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $155.38. About 656,572 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Invesco Ltd accumulated 362,593 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). 14,354 were reported by Natixis. Rbf Limited Liability reported 10,352 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Penn Cap Inc invested in 1.04% or 465,049 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Blackrock owns 7.83M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Preferred Limited reported 12,471 shares stake. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc stated it has 298,078 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 49,766 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And Tru reported 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 119,017 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivo Corp by 1.07M shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.42 million activity. SCRIPPS CHARLES E bought 5,000 shares worth $91,363. 27,058 The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) shares with value of $508,681 were bought by Scripps Eaton M. Lawlor Brian G. also sold $209,000 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 5,845 were accumulated by Allen Ops Limited. 1,037 were reported by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc holds 1.15% or 3.75 million shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset owns 28,225 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Principal Fin Gru has 115,022 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 158,900 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 685,279 shares. Voya Invest Management accumulated 0.01% or 33,794 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 0% or 15,293 shares. Lateef Invest LP stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Ing Groep Nv invested in 10,675 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lord Abbett And Communications Lc reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Scopus Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).