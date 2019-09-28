Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Shareholder National Investment Services Upped Position; Marsico Capital Management Position in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Upped by $3.61 Million

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 87.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 69,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 149,178 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77 million, up from 79,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 671,465 shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) by 935.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 11,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 12,839 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 1,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $161.68. About 499,445 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP)

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 18,172 shares to 122,242 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 54,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 568,176 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Frontdoor Stock Just Dropped 30% – Motley Fool” on November 06, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Financially Strong Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Guggenheim Shares 3 Positives, 3 Negatives For Frontdoor Investors – Benzinga” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ServiceMaster Remade, A Look At The Work In Progress – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceMaster Global Holdings to Announce First-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Raleigh to get a Fortune 500 HQ – Triangle Business Journal” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Advance Auto Parts Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Update: Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: AAP shares against Advance Auto Parts, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Massive Growth in AAP Stock Could Stall Out – Investorplace.com” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Smashed the Market in 2018 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,918 are held by First Hawaiian Savings Bank. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 10,021 shares. Diversified Trust holds 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 2,114 shares. Walleye Trading Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 135,138 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa accumulated 0.02% or 47,798 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg reported 296,226 shares. Moreover, Architects Inc has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 5,700 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 25,137 shares. Westpac Banking reported 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 3,903 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Tensile Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 282,069 shares stake. Camarda Financial Advsr Lc has 24 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.