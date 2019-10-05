Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Shareholder National Investment Services Has Increased Position by $1.79 Million; Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Boosted Ford Motor Co (F) Stake by $500,000

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 412,075 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22M, up from 362,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 27.55M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 09/05/2018 – Ford Motor Will Host a Briefing for Media at 5 p.m. ET Today on Response to Supply Issue; 07/03/2018 – NYC Pride March Grand Marshals Are Billie Jean King, Lambda Legal, Tyler Ford and Kenita Placide to Spearhead June 24th March; 26/04/2018 – Ford will only update the Focus Active crossover and Mustang for the U.S. market, while GM called out a challenging passenger car environment; 25/04/2018 – Ford 1Q Rev $42B; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO SAYS ACCELERATED 2020 TARGETS ENABLED BY $11.5 BLN OF COST & EFFICIENCY OPPORTUNITIES ACROSS CO; 08/05/2018 – Ford is facing the daunting prospect of seeing a major drop in the supply of its best selling and most profitable vehicle, the F-150 pickup truck; 27/03/2018 – Mexico’s Alfa says sells part of Eagle Ford Shale; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS PRODUCTION TOOLS NOT DAMAGED IN SUPPLIER FIRE; 05/04/2018 – UK DIESEL SALES FALL 37 PCT IN MARCH – SMMT; 25/04/2018 – FORD CEO SAYS EBIT MARGIN WILL ‘BOTTOM OUT’ IN 2018

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) by 935.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 11,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 12,839 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 1,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $159.94. About 736,630 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. The insider FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00 million. Another trade for 10,200 shares valued at $100,038 was bought by THORNTON JOHN L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe Rusling has 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). California Employees Retirement System invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.08% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.12% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Natixis Advisors Lp reported 219,038 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited reported 10,854 shares. Brave Asset Management accumulated 20,450 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.17% stake. B Riley Wealth Management has 0.03% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 150,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,600 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Newtown holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 14,396 shares. 616,559 were accumulated by Hyman Charles D. Prudential Public Ltd Com invested in 1.81 million shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.02% or 5.44M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Stifel Corporation holds 63,672 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 22,061 shares. Willis Invest Counsel reported 56,430 shares. First Republic Inv Management Inc reported 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Nomura Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Nordea Invest Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 3,534 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 29,570 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp has 0.4% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Strs Ohio reported 15,684 shares stake. Guardian Life Communication Of America holds 0% or 209 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of New York Mellon has 487,623 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.03% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 44,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.02% or 62,786 shares in its portfolio. Heartland Advsrs Inc holds 28,337 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio.