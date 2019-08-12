Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Shareholder Lionstone Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; As Parsley Energy (PE) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Sankaty Advisors Upped Its Position

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 170,700 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.11 million, down from 185,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $144.33. About 1.33M shares traded or 12.53% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP)

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 5.82M shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Belgium-based Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Llc accumulated 2.52M shares or 0.16% of the stock. 234,965 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 11,780 are held by Confluence Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Columbia Pacific Advsr Limited stated it has 20,254 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Daiwa Securities Gru, a Japan-based fund reported 8,250 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Korea Invest Corp has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 224,900 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt accumulated 9,540 shares. Moreover, Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Manufacturers Life Insurance The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 224,072 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.69 million for 16.11 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,162 were accumulated by Assetmark Inc. Aperio Group Inc Lc has invested 0.03% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Andra Ap stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Shellback LP accumulated 2.64% or 130,231 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 19,188 shares. Moore Management Lp holds 0.53% or 100,000 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Inc reported 4,753 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Management, a Florida-based fund reported 20,735 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 3.32M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 20,668 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Veritable Lp invested in 0.01% or 3,113 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 17,188 shares. Creative Planning owns 2,871 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp accumulated 607 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.