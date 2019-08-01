Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Shareholder Lionstone Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $2.45 Million; Srb Holding in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $151.72. About 720,989 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 170,700 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.11M, down from 185,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $150.64. About 1.02M shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.68M for 16.81 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,733 are held by Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated. 6,100 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 9,308 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,668 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.01% or 5,367 shares. 27,635 are owned by Boston Common Asset. Bessemer Group holds 0.41% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 623,681 shares. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). The California-based Wells Fargo And Communications Mn has invested 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 2,590 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 13,171 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,203 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 281 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $85.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

