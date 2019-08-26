Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Shareholder Lionstone Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Decreased Its Stake by $842,184

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 170,700 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.11M, down from 185,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $135.05. About 1.09M shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 4,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 57,353 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, down from 61,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: ‘NEW IPAD FASTER THAN VIRTUALLY EVERY CHROMEBOOK’; 01/05/2018 – APPLE PAY COMING IN MONTHS TO NORWAY, POLAND, AND UKRAINE; 03/05/2018 – GOOGL ADVANCED PROTECTION BACKS APPLE IOS DEVICES APPLICATIONS; 23/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO APPLE’S ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY COMPANY SHAZAM; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,413 were accumulated by Hanseatic Serv. The California-based Tensile Limited Liability Corp has invested 7.11% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership holds 0.57% or 1.68 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 2,277 shares. Ftb Advisors stated it has 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp reported 58,917 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. British Columbia Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Starboard Value Ltd Partnership invested in 13.23% or 3.18M shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 6,186 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.04% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 48,773 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 245,636 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 18,714 shares. Shellback Cap L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 130,231 shares.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $218.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 44,878 shares. Archon Ptnrs Ltd invested in 94,500 shares. Parus Fin (Uk) Limited holds 7.45% or 123,075 shares in its portfolio. Hollencrest Cap Management, a California-based fund reported 32,408 shares. Perkins Cap Management reported 0.15% stake. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capital Management Assocs New York owns 8,019 shares. Butensky & Cohen Security reported 12,495 shares stake. Gamble Jones Counsel stated it has 2.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cardinal Mngmt stated it has 1.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). S R Schill Assocs has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baltimore holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 65,764 shares. Northstar Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 1.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 54,407 shares. Sector Pension Board invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tompkins Corporation reported 2.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

