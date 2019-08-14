Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Shareholder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Decreased Position as Valuation Declined; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Viking Fund Management Decreased Position by $416,000

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 49,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $115.79. About 7.08M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 72.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 4,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 1,611 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 5,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $136.49. About 2.30M shares traded or 93.81% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,547 shares to 59,740 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 170,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,508 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Marshall Wace Llp has 60,966 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 151,700 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Sei Investments invested in 0.03% or 60,023 shares. Regions Corp owns 113 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Company invested in 8,652 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,791 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Natixis holds 14,382 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cambridge Research Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 5,170 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Altrinsic Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 61,423 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Ww Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 57,998 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.57% or 506,566 shares in its portfolio.

