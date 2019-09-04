Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Shareholder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Decreased Its Position as Market Valuation Declined; Tower Research Capital Trc Has Increased Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding by $4.67 Million

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 72.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 4,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 1,611 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 5,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $140.37. About 555,444 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 15957.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 116,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 117,378 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, up from 731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 1.85 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 8,254 shares to 14,784 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 31,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,148 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $148.49 million for 16.87 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,978 shares to 16,543 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Gsa Capital Prtn Llp stated it has 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 2,202 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 337,757 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Arga Investment Mgmt LP stated it has 4,775 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cambiar Investors Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 13,171 shares. Artisan Ptnrs LP holds 0.57% or 1.68 million shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.19% or 13,978 shares in its portfolio. National Wi holds 1,240 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). The California-based Nwq Management Limited has invested 0.62% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Moreover, Proshare Advsr Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).