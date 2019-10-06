Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Shareholder American International Group Has Trimmed Holding; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding Has Upped by Pictet Asset Management Ltd

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 62,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $182.69 million, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $148.03. About 3.21 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to salesforce.com on May 29 for “Identifying relevant feed items to display in a feed of an; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 2,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 24,357 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75 million, down from 26,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $159.94. About 736,630 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd invested in 16,032 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.01% or 436 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Funds Lc reported 270,000 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Company has 3.27% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Co has 861 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Llc invested in 0.3% or 490,893 shares. Van Eck stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,465 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 69,085 are held by Greenleaf Tru. Polar Limited Liability Partnership has 0.64% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 482,573 shares. Da Davidson &, Montana-based fund reported 9,601 shares. Fin Ser reported 905 shares. Bellecapital Intl Ltd holds 16,258 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.07% or 6,949 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 1,315 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 3,100 shares to 92,995 shares, valued at $12.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 181,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 11,580 shares to 29,622 shares, valued at $845,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 4,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Sonos Inc.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $151.36M for 19.22 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.