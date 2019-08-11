Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Position Boosted by Brant Point Investment Management Llc; Taylor Asset Management Decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stake as Share Price Declined

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 2,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 54,430 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28M, up from 51,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $144.33. About 1.33 million shares traded or 12.53% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP)

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 56.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 28,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 21,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 50,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $109.25. About 904,875 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) by 58,900 shares to 40,096 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 63,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,224 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Put) (ONNN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 130,062 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 28,225 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Moore Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 100,000 shares stake. 518 are owned by Hilton Cap Limited Company. Mackay Shields Limited Co invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Invesco holds 1.41 million shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab reported 3,534 shares stake. State Street holds 0.04% or 3.32M shares. Goelzer Mngmt Inc invested in 11,024 shares or 0.18% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Adage Gp Lc has invested 0.27% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 5,367 are owned by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc reported 2,590 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 35,170 shares.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.70M for 6.26 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $50,190 activity.

