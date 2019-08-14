Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley; The Target Price per Share Given is $185.0000; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Lowered Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake

They currently have a $185.0000 target on Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP). Morgan Stanley’s target would suggest a potential upside of 30.07% from the company’s last stock price. This was shown in an analyst report on Wednesday morning.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 55.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 27,495 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Nicholas Investment Partners Lp holds 22,333 shares with $2.27M value, down from 49,828 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $16.30B valuation. The stock increased 3.16% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $99.94. About 1.68 million shares traded or 3.74% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Llc reported 40,961 shares. Scotia Cap invested in 0.01% or 5,074 shares. Boston Advisors invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Old Bank & Trust In, a Indiana-based fund reported 48,808 shares. 3,682 were reported by Shaker Invests Ltd Liability Com Oh. Comerica Natl Bank invested 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Macquarie Ltd stated it has 251,408 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bancorp stated it has 190 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associate has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Swiss Bank & Trust invested 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Corp holds 286,882 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 18,400 shares. 3 were reported by Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company. Zwj Counsel Incorporated holds 2,254 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. $399,968 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) was bought by Stice Travis D. on Friday, August 9. Shares for $505,352 were bought by Hollis Michael L. on Friday, March 8.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) stake by 9,768 shares to 23,751 valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) stake by 6,624 shares and now owns 27,659 shares. Clarus Corp New was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback has $189 highest and $12400 lowest target. $155’s average target is 55.09% above currents $99.94 stock price. Diamondback had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FANG in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital given on Thursday, June 20.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Diamondback Energy, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:FANG) 5.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FANG, YELP, NVEE – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Diamondback’s (FANG) Q2 Earnings Miss on Weak Gas Prices – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Diamondback Energy (FANG) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Diamondback (FANG) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company has market cap of $10.20 billion. The firm offers batteries and battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wired, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It has a 23.74 P/E ratio. It also offers AC chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, and wiper blades, as well as floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 51 investors sold Advance Auto Parts, Inc. shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 63,379 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.03% or 44,000 shares. Cibc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,701 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc invested in 0.07% or 841,550 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.05% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Advisor Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 13,943 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.1% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 60,966 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 13,704 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 18,714 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 1,856 shares. Fil Ltd owns 889,842 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 141,911 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Earnings missed, margins slide and outlook tightened for Advance Auto Parts – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Investorplace.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: McKesson, Oâ€™Reilly Automotive and Seagate Technology – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $142.23. About 5.89M shares traded or 395.76% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Advance Auto Parts has $205 highest and $11500 lowest target. $180.14’s average target is 26.65% above currents $142.23 stock price. Advance Auto Parts had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $195 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 19. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $188 target in Wednesday, February 20 report.