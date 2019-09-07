Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Market Valuation Declined While Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Cut Holding; Kohls (KSS) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Lowered Its Stake by $2.34 Million as Stock Value Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 56.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 34,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 26,415 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 60,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 3.18M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight and Downgrades One Class of LBCMT 2007-C3; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.86 TO $5.31 INCLUDING ITEMS; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Names Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of COMM 2006-C8; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS – INCREASED COMBINED PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBENTURES CO MAY BUY IN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFER FROM $300 MLN TO ABOUT $500 MLN

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 72.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 4,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 1,611 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 5,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $147.21. About 767,034 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,139 are held by Fjarde Ap. James Invest Inc holds 96,893 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 71,894 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 20,846 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 62 shares. Matarin Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.27% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Country Club Trust Na has 0.68% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Zeke Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Flippin Bruce And Porter holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 118,923 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 0.07% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company holds 11,000 shares. The Georgia-based Greatmark Inv Inc has invested 2.99% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.05% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) or 301,672 shares. Georgia-based Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 126,897 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 7,470 shares to 11,549 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 12.24% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.98 per share. KSS’s profit will be $136.49M for 14.12 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Care About Kohl’s Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KSS) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kohl’s announces C-suite moves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Busy Week Ahead With Fed Symposium And Retail Earnings Marching On With Target, Kohl’s – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Ltd invested 0.08% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Willis Counsel invested in 53,845 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 57,998 shares. 1.68M were reported by Artisan Prtn Lp. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 162 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 13,943 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 438 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.31% or 122,340 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Goelzer Invest Management accumulated 11,024 shares. Amp Capital Limited holds 94,463 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na has invested 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.13% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE) by 188,751 shares to 723,999 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,740 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP): Should The Recent Earnings Drop Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Advance Auto Parts Announces Double Speed Perks Rewards Points Weekend and Chevy Camaro Sweepstakes – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Centene, Hormel Foods and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $139.77M for 17.69 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.