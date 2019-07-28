Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holding Raised by Nuveen Asset Management Llc; As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Valuation Declined, Shareholder New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Lowered Holding

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 10,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 738,155 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.32 million, down from 748,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 5.83M shares traded or 66.45% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONTINUING ADDITIONAL VOLUNTARY ENGINE REVIEWS; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 09/05/2018 – Webcast Alert: Southwest Airlines Co. Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – NTSB PRESS BRIEFING ON SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ENGINE FAILURE: LIVE; 26/04/2018 – LUV: DROP IN BOOKINGS COST SINCE ACCIDENT $50 MLN TO $100 MLN; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Airlines Drop as Southwest Forecast Spurs Anxiety on Fares; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Reports First Quarter Profit; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS GIVING NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD FULL COOPERATION DURING INVESTIGATION OF ENGINE FAILURE; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Load Factor 82.5%, Down 1.5 Points; 03/05/2018 – Southwest engine fan blade showed signs consistent with metal fatigue -NTSB

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 254.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,773 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 13,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $152.62. About 881,135 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Ltd Liability has 4,802 shares. Stoneridge Prns Ltd Liability holds 10,044 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 0.02% or 28,501 shares in its portfolio. Court Place Advisors Lc accumulated 45,602 shares. Dupont Management Corp reported 81,581 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc reported 20,599 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gam Holdg Ag owns 9,237 shares. Leisure Capital Management has 11,204 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.82% or 78,042 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 155,627 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 200 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The has invested 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 5,566 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 422 shares. First Personal Finance Svcs holds 0% or 281 shares in its portfolio.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apergy Corp by 8,800 shares to 112,230 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 14,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment Management Corporation holds 0.03% or 20,022 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 4,500 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 437,357 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Balyasny Asset Llc invested in 506,566 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Panagora Asset holds 0.4% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 528,036 shares. 623,681 are owned by Bessemer Gp. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 12,502 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Hightower invested in 5,367 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 135,041 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 30,234 shares stake. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 25,600 shares. 150 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth Advsrs.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 139,889 shares to 442,275 shares, valued at $32.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 27,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,863 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).