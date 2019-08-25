Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holder Samlyn Capital Cut Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Monetta Financial Services Lowered Holding

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 7,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 42,790 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $135.05. About 1.09 million shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition

Monetta Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge; 27/03/2018 – ldentiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 15/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES TO DECIDE BY APRIL 23 WHETHER TO APPROVE APPLE’S AAPL.O ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY APP SHAZAM; 12/03/2018 – Apple bolsters news offering with Texture magazines app; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 24/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/23/2018; 03/05/2018 – Apple: Tablet market share rises in the first quarter — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S:APPLE’S BUYBACK CONSISTENT WITH NET CASH NEUTRAL POLICY; 04/05/2018 – Apple cheer after Buffett lifts investment to $44bn; 27/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Moar Rumors: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Davis Mcfarland stated it has 4.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ohio-based Wealthquest has invested 1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 28.01M are held by Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Liability Corporation. Stone Run Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.35% or 3,788 shares. Montgomery Inv Mngmt holds 1.56% or 18,400 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated invested in 1.26% or 73,181 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 124,689 shares or 4.4% of all its holdings. 79,842 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Marathon Trading Investment Mngmt Limited holds 87,339 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd holds 1.21% or 18,845 shares in its portfolio. Aspen Investment Mgmt reported 6,690 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 3.74M shares. Abner Herrman Brock Llc owns 15,846 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. 29,939 were accumulated by Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Co. Sheets Smith Wealth Management accumulated 1.29% or 31,430 shares.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 301,190 shares to 450,400 shares, valued at $26.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 540,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 815,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 1,856 shares. Shell Asset Co owns 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 6,186 shares. Hilton Cap Limited Liability Company owns 518 shares. 5,845 were accumulated by Allen Operations Ltd Liability Company. Starboard Value Lp reported 13.23% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Nomura Holdg Incorporated holds 2,531 shares. Jane Street Limited holds 0.02% or 63,379 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 151,700 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc reported 37 shares. Bb&T has 3,347 shares. Moreover, Fin Serv has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 3,017 were accumulated by Daiwa Secs. Csat Inv Advisory Lp owns 175 shares. Natl Serv Wi stated it has 1,240 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Horan Advsr Ltd Com holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 16,220 shares.