Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holder Poplar Forest Capital Cut Its Stake as Shares Declined; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Share Value Rose, Telos Capital Management Decreased Stake by $392,035

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 16,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 317,401 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.92 million, down from 333,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $155.69. About 993,635 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 3,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 12,559 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, down from 15,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 1.39 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 142,770 are held by Synovus Finance Corporation. Moreover, Greenleaf Trust has 0.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Salem Invest Counselors has 8,532 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Daiwa Secs Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 17,318 shares. 110,924 were accumulated by Cambridge Advsrs Inc. Rmb Capital Limited Liability Company owns 3,529 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Hartford Inv Mgmt Company has invested 0.44% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cutter & Brokerage Inc reported 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Burke & Herbert Bancshares stated it has 5,002 shares. Haverford Tru Com stated it has 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Horizon Invests Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Company reported 0.24% stake. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 74,237 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 376,755 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.86M for 25.06 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $341.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,134 shares to 106,393 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,238 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Roberts Glore Il holds 1,322 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.04% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 64,741 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Diamond Hill Mngmt owns 277,602 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 164 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd owns 302,483 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset reported 0.47% stake. Bb&T Corp reported 3,460 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp reported 201 shares stake. Stifel Fin reported 63,672 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 3,476 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 77,916 shares or 0.02% of the stock.