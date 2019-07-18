Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holder Natixis Boosted Position; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Rose, Holder Old Republic International Trimmed Its Holding

Natixis increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 4,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,382 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 9,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $153.57. About 215,586 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.51M, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 1.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 200,000 shares to 702,000 shares, valued at $28.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 230,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 598,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc accumulated 37.17 million shares. Connors Investor reported 305,545 shares. Brookstone Management reported 0.04% stake. 235,646 were reported by Philadelphia Tru. Diligent Limited Liability has 34,125 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 37,892 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt Inc invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Delta Mngmt Llc holds 3.16% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 90,865 shares. Florida-based Intrepid Inc has invested 1.66% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 48,507 shares. Cypress Mngmt Limited (Wy) has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Blackrock invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Crawford Counsel Inc has 0.81% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 502,287 shares. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv accumulated 1.09% or 28,769 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 3,586 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.06 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

