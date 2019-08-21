Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holder Lionstone Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.45 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Colfax (CFX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Van Den Berg Management I Cut by $493,725 Its Position

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 170,700 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.11 million, down from 185,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $135.36. About 348,320 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 17,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.02 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 113,711 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,974 were accumulated by Tobam. Captrust Fincl Advsr accumulated 476 shares or 0% of the stock. Laffer invested in 20,394 shares or 0% of the stock. Shellback Ltd Partnership owns 130,231 shares for 2.64% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Colony Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Tower Research Capital Ltd Company (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 2,271 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.26% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 2,049 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 3 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Heartland Inc holds 30,580 shares. 103,965 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has 0.09% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 94,463 shares. Contravisory Mngmt owns 2,468 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Zuckerman Invest Ltd accumulated 115,616 shares.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Stocks Too Cheap to Ignore After Wednesday’s Sell-Off – Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Massive Growth in AAP Stock Could Stall Out – Investorplace.com” published on November 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “UPS to join FedEx in starting seven-day delivery; launches drone business – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Advance Auto Parts Earnings: AAP Stock Revs Up on Q1 Beat – Investorplace.com” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 52,875 shares to 264,898 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Colfax Corporation (CFX) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Colfax Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CFX – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Colfax Announces Pricing of Tangible Equity Unit Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.