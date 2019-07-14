Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holder Lionstone Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $2.45 Million; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Rose, Grisanti Capital Management Decreased by $2.69 Million Its Stake

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 8,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,963 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, down from 30,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $369.45. About 1.13M shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 03/05/2018 – Crash of U.S. military plane in Georgia kills all nine on board; 05/04/2018 – Pentagon Says Lockheed Must Keep $1.1 Trillion F-35 Costs Down; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Wins $481.2 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 03/04/2018 – Sikorsky Celebrates 30 Years of Black Hawk Helicopter Operations in Latin America; 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sees F-35 Price Dropping to $80 Million (Video); 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon; 08/03/2018 – New Joint Venture Announced to Deliver Germany’s Next Generation Ground Based Air Defense System “TLVS”; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS EXPLORING OPTIONS TO HELP JAPAN WITH FUTURE JET FIGHTER; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Pact for Sustainment Support; Expected to Be Completed February 2023

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 170,700 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.11M, down from 185,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $158.58. About 640,566 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Lp has 211,740 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 108,894 shares. Legacy Private Tru invested in 2,745 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 5,976 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 50,793 shares. Prescott Group Incorporated Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,900 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Com owns 511,727 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nwq Investment Management Communications Limited Liability Com has 0.62% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 167,660 shares. Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,611 shares. Avalon Ltd Com has 0.11% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 27,974 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc holds 0.02% or 2,202 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Co has 34 shares. 151,700 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 859,245 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Incorporated stated it has 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.69M for 17.70 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Limited has 0.23% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 33,589 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,371 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 4,703 shares. Haverford invested in 0.18% or 31,527 shares. The Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan & Sheerar has invested 0.16% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Wheatland Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 83,333 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. 772 were reported by Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt Incorporated. Cipher Cap LP invested 0.95% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Mercer Capital Advisers Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 198,099 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Segall Bryant Hamill Lc invested in 0.01% or 3,014 shares. The Minnesota-based Jnba Fincl has invested 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of stock or 750 shares. Evans Michele A sold $2.30M worth of stock.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 earnings per share, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33B for 19.57 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.