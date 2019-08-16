Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holder Lionstone Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $2.45 Million as Share Value Declined; As Boeing Co/The (BA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Roanoke Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $605,790

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.83 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 05/03/2018 – Air Arabia Planning 100-Jet Deal for Airbus A320s or Boeing 737s; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING MORE A380S; 22/03/2018 – Norway plans to buy electric planes, mimicking green car success; 14/03/2018 – China’s path to tariff retribution could begin with Boeing; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Debuts New Analytics, MRO Capabilities at MRO Americas; 17/05/2018 – DAE INTERESTED IN AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY, BOEING 737 MAX PLANES FOR JET ORDER – CEO; 25/04/2018 – Boeing already makes billions selling airplanes – now it expects to make billions more fixing them; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus finance chief is latest to join departures lounge; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts as margins, sales grow

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 170,700 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.11M, down from 185,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $136.59. About 1.11M shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 08/13: (DCPH) (ABDC) (AVYA) Higher; (CVET) (BE) (AAP) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Advance Auto Parts to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 13, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: McKesson, Oâ€™Reilly Automotive and Seagate Technology – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Advance Auto Parts Is Compelling – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 4%; Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roberts Glore And Com Inc Il owns 1,367 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Company reported 6,908 shares. Natl Inv Service Wi accumulated 1,240 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 300,809 shares. Arga Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Nomura Hldgs reported 2,531 shares. Columbus Circle Investors reported 0.83% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 9,357 shares. 140 were reported by Hall Laurie J Trustee. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.05% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Glenmede Na reported 0% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 35,170 shares. Tributary Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 15,300 shares in its portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Digitaljournal.com which released: “NYSE:BA Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at the Boeing Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Steadier Ground As Yields Stabilize, But Aftershocks Can’t Bee Ruled Out – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing’s $5B Charge Confirms My ‘End-Game’ Call; Buy – Chewy, CrowdStrike, Texas Instruments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc reported 20,717 shares. Massachusetts Ser Ma reported 987,507 shares stake. Yhb Advisors Incorporated invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Raymond James Na invested in 20,643 shares or 0.45% of the stock. 10,316 are owned by Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation. Css Limited Liability Corp Il accumulated 309 shares. Interocean Llc has invested 1.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company invested in 0.17% or 3,487 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 6,200 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.25% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,512 shares. Invesco Limited holds 875,114 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 6,857 shares. North Point Managers Corporation Oh reported 553 shares stake. Smithfield Trust Company has 4,680 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Forbes J M And Co Llp invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.