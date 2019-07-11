ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADVOF) Analysts See $0.11 EPS; Last Week ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ImmunoGen had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Piper Jaffray. Canaccord Genuity maintained ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) rating on Friday, March 1. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $12 target. H.C. Wainwright downgraded ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) rating on Monday, March 4. H.C. Wainwright has “Neutral” rating and $3.5 target. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Jefferies. See ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) latest ratings:

Analysts expect ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) to report $0.11 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. ADVOF’s profit would be $5.46M giving it 17.50 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, ADVA Optical Networking SE’s analysts see 450.00% EPS growth. It closed at $7.7 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, makes, and sells optical and Ethernet networking solutions to telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services. The company has market cap of $382.01 million. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 and FSP 3000 CloudConnect; packet edge and aggregation products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, ensemble orchestrators, ensemble analytics, ensemble controllers, and ensemble network controllers, as well as FSP 150 ProVMi and FSP 150VMe. It has a 64.71 P/E ratio. The firm also provides timing and synchronization products; fiber assurance products; and automated network management products, such as FSP service manager, FSP network manager, and FSP network hypervisor that offers an unified platform for network operations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ImmunoGen, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 113.69 million shares or 4.72% less from 119.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A reported 0% stake. Citigroup stated it has 0% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Creative Planning owns 0% invested in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) for 70,234 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 80,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gould Asset Mgmt Ca stated it has 15,000 shares. State Street holds 0% or 12.65 million shares in its portfolio. 590 were accumulated by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Boothbay Fund Management Llc has invested 0.01% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). United Ser Automobile Association has 22,945 shares. Aqr Capital Management owns 171,644 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) or 271,700 shares. Spark Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 34,510 shares. 30,744 are owned by Axa. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 22,388 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank stated it has 1,437 shares.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company has market cap of $358.87 million. The firm develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate technology. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML.