Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

We are comparing Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 7.38 N/A -1.23 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 18 18.03 N/A -0.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aduro BioTech Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor Zymeworks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Aduro BioTech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aduro BioTech Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s upside potential is 418.52% at a $7 consensus target price. On the other hand, Zymeworks Inc.’s potential upside is 45.30% and its consensus target price is $34. Based on the results shown earlier, Aduro BioTech Inc. is looking more favorable than Zymeworks Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aduro BioTech Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 49.2%. Aduro BioTech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. had bearish trend while Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats Aduro BioTech Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.