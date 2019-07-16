Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

This is a contrast between Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 9.62 N/A -1.23 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aduro BioTech Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aduro BioTech Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 27.7 Current Ratio and a 27.7 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aduro BioTech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aduro BioTech Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s consensus target price is $7, while its potential upside is 369.80%. On the other hand, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 83.65% and its consensus target price is $20. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aduro BioTech Inc. seems more appealing than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aduro BioTech Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.1% and 33.6%. Insiders held 1.1% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares. Competitively, 43.7% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. -5.75% -6.55% -8.38% -9.64% -60.95% 24.24% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aduro BioTech Inc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.