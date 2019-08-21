Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

As Biotechnology companies, Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 7.44 N/A -1.23 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aduro BioTech Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aduro BioTech Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.43 beta means Aduro BioTech Inc.’s volatility is 43.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.79 beta which makes it 179.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Aduro BioTech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Aduro BioTech Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 414.71% and an $7 average target price. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.25 average target price and a 277.95% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Aduro BioTech Inc. is looking more favorable than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares and 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. has -50% weaker performance while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.