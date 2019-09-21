Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

We are contrasting Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 2 6.30 N/A -1.23 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.20 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aduro BioTech Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aduro BioTech Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.43 shows that Aduro BioTech Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.33 beta which is 133.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Aduro BioTech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aduro BioTech Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,654.39% and its consensus target price is $40.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aduro BioTech Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 18% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 29.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. has -50% weaker performance while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 12.08% stronger performance.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.