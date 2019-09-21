Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 2 6.30 N/A -1.23 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 36.15 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aduro BioTech Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aduro BioTech Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aduro BioTech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Aduro BioTech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aduro BioTech Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Morphic Holding Inc. has an average target price of $32, with potential upside of 80.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aduro BioTech Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 49.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. has -50% weaker performance while Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats Aduro BioTech Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.