Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ)

Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 7.22 N/A -1.23 0.00 Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aduro BioTech Inc. and Immune Design Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aduro BioTech Inc. and Immune Design Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Aduro BioTech Inc. and Immune Design Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immune Design Corp. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 430.30% for Aduro BioTech Inc. with consensus price target of $7. Immune Design Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $5.93 consensus price target and a 1.37% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aduro BioTech Inc. is looking more favorable than Immune Design Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aduro BioTech Inc. and Immune Design Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 59.09% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.35% of Immune Design Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats Immune Design Corp. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.