Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 7.06 N/A -1.23 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 3.59 N/A -0.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aduro BioTech Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aduro BioTech Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Risk & Volatility

Aduro BioTech Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.43 beta. In other hand, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.99 which is 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Aduro BioTech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares and 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. was less bearish than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.