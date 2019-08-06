Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 6.89 N/A -1.23 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.62 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aduro BioTech Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aduro BioTech Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Risk & Volatility

Aduro BioTech Inc. has a beta of 1.43 and its 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has beta of 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Aduro BioTech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aduro BioTech Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s upside potential is 455.56% at a $7 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares and 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. had bearish trend while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had bullish trend.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.