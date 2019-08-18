Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 7.55 N/A -1.23 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aduro BioTech Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. Its rival AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Aduro BioTech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aduro BioTech Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s upside potential is 407.25% at a $7 average target price. Meanwhile, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 607.07%. The data provided earlier shows that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. appears more favorable than Aduro BioTech Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares and 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.2% are AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has weaker performance than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aduro BioTech Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.