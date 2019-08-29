Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

This is a contrast between Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 6.89 N/A -1.23 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 10.39 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Aduro BioTech Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk & Volatility

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.43 beta. From a competition point of view, Aravive Inc. has a 2.19 beta which is 119.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival Aravive Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Aduro BioTech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aravive Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aduro BioTech Inc. and Aravive Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 30%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. had bearish trend while Aravive Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aduro BioTech Inc. beats Aravive Inc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.