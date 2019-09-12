Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Since Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 6.78 N/A -1.23 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aduro BioTech Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Volatility & Risk

Aduro BioTech Inc. has a 1.43 beta, while its volatility is 43.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s beta is 2.06 which is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Aduro BioTech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Aduro BioTech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. has -50% weaker performance while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 51.24% stronger performance.

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.