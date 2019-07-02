Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

This is a contrast between Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 10.01 N/A -1.23 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aduro BioTech Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aduro BioTech Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aduro BioTech Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 351.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.1% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. -5.75% -6.55% -8.38% -9.64% -60.95% 24.24% Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. was more bullish than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Acasti Pharma Inc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.