Aduro BioTech, Inc. (ADRO) Touches $1.05 Low on Sep, 30; IMPEDIMED LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (IPDQF) SI Decreased By 9.5%

IMPEDIMED LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:IPDQF) had a decrease of 9.5% in short interest. IPDQF’s SI was 273,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.5% from 302,100 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 456 days are for IMPEDIMED LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:IPDQF)’s short sellers to cover IPDQF’s short positions. It closed at $0.11 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) reached all time low today, Sep, 30 and still has $1.02 target or 3.00% below today's $1.05 share price. This indicates more downside for the $84.15 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.02 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.52M less. It closed at $1.05 lastly. It is down 76.43% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.43% the S&P500.

ImpediMed Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of bioimpedance devices and consumables in Australia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $54.82 million. The firm operates through Medical and Test & Measurement divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers L-Dex U400, a technology that utilizes the characteristics of frequency dependent current flow to quantify changes in extracellular fluid in the patientÂ’s limb; and SFB7, a tetra polar bioimpedance spectroscopy device that scans various frequencies for the estimation of body composition in healthy individuals.



Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company has market cap of $84.15 million. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract.

Analysts await Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 20.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.29 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Aduro BioTech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.