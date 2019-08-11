Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Comparing side by side

Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 7.22 N/A -1.23 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aduro BioTech Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, Urovant Sciences Ltd. which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Aduro BioTech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aduro BioTech Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 430.30% for Aduro BioTech Inc. with consensus target price of $7. On the other hand, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s potential upside is 225.00% and its consensus target price is $26. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aduro BioTech Inc. seems more appealing than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares. Comparatively, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 75.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. has -50% weaker performance while Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.