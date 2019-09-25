Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Comparison side by side

Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 2 6.13 N/A -1.23 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aduro BioTech Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aduro BioTech Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Volatility and Risk

Aduro BioTech Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.43 beta. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aduro BioTech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aduro BioTech Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 3.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. has -50% weaker performance while Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 13.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aduro BioTech Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.