Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) Comparison side by side

Both Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 10.01 N/A -1.23 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 41.77 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aduro BioTech Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Risk & Volatility

Aduro BioTech Inc. has a 2.08 beta, while its volatility is 108.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s beta is 1.62 which is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. Its rival Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9 and 9 respectively. Aduro BioTech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Aduro BioTech Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s upside potential is 351.61% at a $7 average price target. Competitively Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average price target of $16.75, with potential upside of 628.26%. Based on the data given earlier, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Aduro BioTech Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aduro BioTech Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.1% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. -5.75% -6.55% -8.38% -9.64% -60.95% 24.24% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. has 24.24% stronger performance while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -25.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.