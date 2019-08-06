Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 6.89 N/A -1.23 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.06 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aduro BioTech Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility and Risk

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.43 beta. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.6 beta is the reason why it is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Aduro BioTech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aduro BioTech Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 455.56% and an $7 consensus price target. Meanwhile, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 134.22%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aduro BioTech Inc. looks more robust than CytomX Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares and 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. was more bearish than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aduro BioTech Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.