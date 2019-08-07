Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 7.73 N/A -1.23 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aduro BioTech Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aduro BioTech Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Risk & Volatility

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s 1.43 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.17 beta and it is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 18.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.7. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Aduro BioTech Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 430.30% and an $7 average target price. Competitively CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $19.78, with potential upside of 255.76%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aduro BioTech Inc. seems more appealing than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares and 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.