Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Contrasting side by side

Both Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 7.73 N/A -1.23 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aduro BioTech Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.43 beta means Aduro BioTech Inc.’s volatility is 43.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Chiasma Inc.’s 12.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aduro BioTech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Aduro BioTech Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s upside potential is 430.30% at a $7 average price target. Competitively Chiasma Inc. has a consensus price target of $12.67, with potential upside of 154.93%. Based on the data given earlier, Aduro BioTech Inc. is looking more favorable than Chiasma Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aduro BioTech Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 76.5% respectively. Aduro BioTech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. had bearish trend while Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats Chiasma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.