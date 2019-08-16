Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Comparison side by side

Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 7.39 N/A -1.23 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.15 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aduro BioTech Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aduro BioTech Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Risk and Volatility

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s 1.43 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. ChemoCentryx Inc. on the other hand, has 1.03 beta which makes it 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, ChemoCentryx Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Aduro BioTech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aduro BioTech Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 418.52% for Aduro BioTech Inc. with average price target of $7. Competitively the average price target of ChemoCentryx Inc. is $23, which is potential 255.49% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aduro BioTech Inc. looks more robust than ChemoCentryx Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. was more bearish than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats Aduro BioTech Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.