Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Contrasting side by side

Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 7.50 N/A -1.23 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.02 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aduro BioTech Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.43 shows that Aduro BioTech Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cerus Corporation has a 1.6 beta and it is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Aduro BioTech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Aduro BioTech Inc. and Cerus Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Aduro BioTech Inc. has an average target price of $7, and a 410.95% upside potential. On the other hand, Cerus Corporation’s potential upside is 69.49% and its average target price is $9. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aduro BioTech Inc. seems more appealing than Cerus Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares and 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares. 0.9% are Aduro BioTech Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. has -50% weaker performance while Cerus Corporation has 15.38% stronger performance.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.