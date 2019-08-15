Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 7.39 N/A -1.23 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aduro BioTech Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aduro BioTech Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Risk and Volatility

Aduro BioTech Inc. has a 1.43 beta, while its volatility is 43.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s 1.65 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. Its rival Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aduro BioTech Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 418.52% and an $7 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Cassava Sciences Inc. is $3, which is potential 152.10% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Aduro BioTech Inc. is looking more favorable than Cassava Sciences Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Aduro BioTech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. has -50% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.