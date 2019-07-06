Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 9.82 N/A -1.23 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.80 N/A -7.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aduro BioTech Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aduro BioTech Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6%

Volatility & Risk

Aduro BioTech Inc. has a 2.08 beta, while its volatility is 108.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aytu BioScience Inc. has beta of 4.67 which is 367.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 4.7 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aduro BioTech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aduro BioTech Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 354.55% and an $7 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aduro BioTech Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.1% and 40.1%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. -5.75% -6.55% -8.38% -9.64% -60.95% 24.24% Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. has weaker performance than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.